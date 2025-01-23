27 dead horses found in San Joaquin County, woman arrested

By Lindsay Weber

CLEMENTS, California (KCRA) — A woman was arrested after dozens of dead horses were found along with several other malnourished horses as part of an animal neglect investigation in San Joaquin County.

Deputies executed a search warrant at multiple properties in Clements on Wednesday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said several malnourished horses were found on the premises with limited access to food or water. Approximately 27 dead horses were found and four other horses and one bull had to be euthanized due to their poor condition.

Officials said 16 horses were rescued and are now in the care of Oakdale Equine Rescue.

The sheriff’s office said animal services officers and veterinarians are still evaluating additional horses and animals due to the size of the property.

Officials said Jan Johnson was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County jail for cruelty to an animal, threatening a public official, criminal threats and possession of a short-barrel shotgun.

Johnson is set to appear in court on Friday.

