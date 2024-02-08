5 things to know for Feb. 9: Presidential race, Prescription drugs, Vladimir Putin, Red Sea, Volcano eruption



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Astronomers have discovered a potentially habitable “super-Earth” around 137 light-years away. Its estimated size is one and a half times as wide as our planet, and research shows it may be able to hold the right temperature for liquid water to exist on its surface.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Presidential race

Special counsel Robert Hur released a report Thursday saying President Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information but will not face charges. Hur wrote that one reason Biden, 81, wasn’t going to be prosecuted was because he would present to a jury as an elderly man “with a poor memory.” President Biden in a speech forcefully rejected what he said were inappropriate and incorrect statements about his memory lapses. But just minutes after defending his cognition, the president misspoke and called President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi the “president of Mexico,” a moment that undercut his forceful pushback against the report. Meanwhile, Trump arguably had his best day of 2024 on Thursday after he won the Nevada Republican caucuses and received a signal from the Supreme Court that most of the justices will likely side with him on his case to appear on Colorado’s ballot.

2. Prescription drugs

A Senate panel grilled pharmaceutical CEOs in a hearing Thursday about why prescription drugs have higher price tags in the US than in other countries. The chief executives of three major pharmaceutical companies — Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb — acknowledged that certain medications can cost thousands of dollars more in the US but argued it is due to complexities in the American health system. They also testified that US patients get access to prescription drugs much faster than those in other countries and that it requires a lot of revenue to develop these drugs – and that innovation comes with high costs.

3. Vladimir Putin

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday — the first that Putin has granted with a Western media figure since his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. The far-right personality didn’t challenge Putin on much in the lengthy discussion, which at times showed Carlson appearing lost. At one point, Putin suggested “an agreement can be reached” with the US to release detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich, as he brought up the conviction of a “patriotic” Russian hitman in Germany. Also on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his top commander in the biggest military shakeup since the start of the war.

4. Red Sea

Iran-backed Houthi militants are ramping up their attacks on container ships in the Red Sea, wreaking havoc on one of the world’s most important trade routes. Shipping giant Maersk said Thursday that the disruption could last up to a year. Other carriers have said the attacks can cost an extra $1 million per vessel as they are forced to add thousands of miles to their shipping routes. The resulting delays and extra bills for shipping companies have fueled concerns that consumers, still struggling after a spell of rampant inflation, could be hit with fresh price increases. The attacks have already caused Tesla to pause some of its production because of delays in the delivery of car parts to Germany, and furniture giant Ikea to warn of possible product shortages.

5. Volcano eruption

A volcano in Iceland erupted on Thursday for the second time this year. Video shows fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground up to 260 feet into the air. The eruption took place on the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula some distance from the Grindavik fishing town and was unlikely to pose a direct threat to infrastructure. The previous eruption in the area started on January 14 and lasted roughly two days, with lava flows reaching the outskirts of Grindavik, whose nearly 4,000 inhabitants had been evacuated. The popular geothermal spa Blue Lagoon has been closed due to the possibility of further eruptions.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII

Excitement is building around the big game on Sunday! Follow CNN’s Super Bowl coverage for the latest on the competing teams, halftime show, and of course… Taylor Swift.

Lamar Jackson is named NFL’s Most Valuable Player

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday night, becoming the 11th player in league history to have won the award more than once.

British Vogue features 40 ‘legendary’ cover stars for editor Edward Enninful’s final issue

Naomi Campbell, Miley Cyrus, Jane Fonda, Dua Lipa, Kate Moss and Serena Williams are just some of the names the outgoing editor brought in for his last cover shoot.

Zyn nicotine pouches are flying off shelves

Some companies are seeing explosive sales of tobacco-free nicotine pouches. Read why critics say they’re dangerous for kids.

Thieves steal 200-foot radio tower in Alabama

A small-town radio station in Alabama was knocked off the air after thieves managed to steal the station’s transmitter and 200-foot radio tower.

QUIZ TIME

Which country is the top exporter of goods to the US?

A. Canada

B. China

C. Mexico

D. France

Take me to the quiz!

Last week, 79% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

110

That’s at least how many people are missing following a landslide in the southern Philippines on Tuesday. However, a young girl’s “miraculous” rescue from the scene earlier today is offering hope for dozens of families hoping to reconnect with their loved ones.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This moment isn’t just for Kobe, but it’s for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years.”

— Vanessa Bryant, sharing remarks Thursday as the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a 19-foot statue of the late basketball legend in an emotional ceremony. The base of the statue bears inscriptions of many of Bryant’s career accomplishments, as well as one of his most iconic quotes: “Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

A beloved Lunar New Year tradition

Millions of people will celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday with some traditions dating back hundreds of years. Watch this video to learn about a lucky dish that’s in high demand around the holiday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.