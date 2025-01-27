Monday marks 24 years since plane crash killed 10 members of OSU basketball family

By Jonathan Greco

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Monday marks 24 years since a plane crash claimed the lives of 10 members of the Oklahoma State University basketball family.

Two crew members, pilot Denver Mills and co-pilot Bjorn Fahlstrom, as well as eight passengers who were members of the Oklahoma State basketball program – Nate Fleming, Dan Lawson, Jared Weiberg, Pat Noyes, Bill Teegins, Will Hancock, Brian Luinstra and Kendall Durfey – were killed in a crash on Jan. 27, 2001.

The plane went down in a field about 40 miles east of Denver as the plane was returning to Stillwater from a game against Colorado.

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Oklahoma State University has since built a memorial to them called “Remember the Ten,” which can be seen inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The university also will chime the library bell 10 times in remembrance of the victims.

