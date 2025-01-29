CHP: Amber Alert issued for 2 San Joaquin Valley children abducted by father after mother killed

By Jonathan Ayestas

HANFORD, California (KCRA) — Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert for two San Joaquin Valley children after their mother was found dead. Officials believe the father is responsible for the kidnapping and her death.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies at around 4 p.m. Tuesday went to a home in the 11500 block of 4th Place in Hanford for a welfare check on a woman after her family became concerned about not being able to reach her.

Sgt. Andrew Mazza, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said when deputies went inside with the help of a family member, they found a woman dead and with a gunshot wound. As of Wednesday, officials have not yet released her identity.

While investigating, Mazza said deputies learned that 23-year-old Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz of Hanford had left the home earlier that day at 1 a.m. with his two children after allegedly killing the mother.

The California Highway Patrol then issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the sheriff’s office.

The two abducted children are 3-year-old Arya Maldonado and 2-year-old Alana Maldonado. Arya is described as having brown eyes and brown hair weighing 25 pounds, and Alana also has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 20 pounds. The sheriff’s office said it is unknown what clothing they were last seen wearing.

Maldonado-Cruz is described to be 5 feet, 9 inches weighing 215 pounds and has black hair and black eyes. The sheriff’s said the clothing he was last seen wearing is also not known.

He is described as armed and dangerous and has not been spotted since leaving Hanford. Mazza said while the investigation is still in its early stages, deputies believe Maldonado-Cruz might either be in Mexico or heading toward Mexico. He does not have a prior criminal history.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for a 2020 gray Hyundai Elantra with a license plate that reads 8LZD084.

Anyone who sees any of the three is asked to call 911.

