Tiger Woods’ golf tournament moved away from Pacific Palisades amid ongoing wildfires

(CNN) — The Genesis Invitational, a golf tournament organized by the Tiger Woods Foundation, will move locations this year amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the PGA Tour announced Thursday.

The event was due to be held at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades between February 13-16 but will now move to another venue.

In a statement, PGA Tour said its “focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles.”

It added: “We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires.

“Out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days.”

The fires have killed at least 27 people to date, as firefighters continue to battle blazes across LA County. There is hope, though, that fire teams will continue to make progress this weekend ahead of another round of fire-fueling winds expected next week.

More than 170,000 people are still under evacuation notices, with some months away from returning home.

The Genesis Invitational is a signature event on the PGA Tour and was initially called the Los Angeles Open. The Riviera Country Club has been its long-term host.

Earlier this week, Woods paid tribute to those suffering the most from the wildfires.

“The devastation that is ongoing with the LA fires is such a tragedy and being from California, it hits home. My heart is with those who have suffered unimaginable loss,” he wrote on X.

“Thank you to the incredible heroes that are the first responders helping to contain and save the community of Los Angeles.

“We plan to provide an update on our own charitable efforts to help those communities in the coming weeks. Stay strong LA!”

