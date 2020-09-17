‘The numbers aren’t critical, but they are definitely higher’: Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Jose Burgos

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing.

Here's the Q&A for Thursday, September 10:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Jose Burgos (UMC’s Director of Internal Medicine): "We had a busy week this past week. As we anticipated, we had some numbers spiking in the hospital. They were not coming down as we wished. With the community reopening and kids going back to school, we're going to see more cases. The numbers are not critical, but they are definitely higher than the past couple of weeks."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Burgos: "We have not only the man-power but the protective equipment and the beds to take care of these patients."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Burgos: "Let's get ourselves a vaccine early. That way we can prevent any flu-like or influenza illnesses at this point. Then we can have a nicer winter season with all the respiratory illnesses that we can see."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Burgos: "The number of people in the hospital that still are not coming down significantly. We do expect certain peaks. Just based off the number of people positive in the community, we were expecting the numbers in the hospital to drop more significantly, and that didn't happen."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Burgos: "We should be staying the same as this past week. The activity levels are still moderate to high. The spread is out there."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Burgos: "A large portion of the community is doing what we have to do. A large portion of people are actually taking care of this as individuals and that is what we need to see in a larger portion of the community to just gather up and do the same deal and be responsible for their own health."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Burgos: "Educate your kids now that they are going back to school. Have strategies when you pick them up and talk about how do you work with hand hygiene, and reinforce the use of masks."

Statistics for September 17:

22,078 total cases, 2,801 active cases, 479 deaths in El Paso County

