Summer tradition ‘Viva! El Paso’ cancelled due to virus pandemic

EL PASO, Texas -- One of the most enduring El Paso summer traditions is being cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Thursday.

Viva! El Paso, which chronicles the 400-year history and cultural evolution of El Paso and the border region, will not be able to hold its 43rd season of performances in June at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater.

The El Paso Community Foundation and El Paso Live cited "safety concerns and insufficient time to prepare the production due to the coronavirus pandemic" in regretfully announcing the cancellation.

The event had been scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays on June 19 through July 24 at the outdoor theater.

Auditions set for last month and rehearsals beginning this month never took place due to emergency guidelines put in place by the city that limited public gatherings and directed residents to stay home.

Organizers considered a shorter run of Viva! El Paso, but said Thursday that too much uncertainty remained given the growing number of virus cases in the city currently.

Eric Pearson, the El Paso Community Foundation's president and CEO, said he hoped that foregoing this years's production would "help flatten the curve of illness in our community.”

Organizers indicated they would spend the additional time off designing an even more "spectacular show" for next year's return.