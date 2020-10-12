WATCH: Kanye West releases first 2020 presidential campaign ad

Entertainment

HOLLYWOOD, California -- Kanye West has a new video. No, not a music video - a campaign video.

On Monday, just weeks before the election, the musician released his first campaign video ad for his presidential bid.

“America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just? True justice. We have to think about all these things, together as a people. To contemplate our future. To live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith. To what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other, our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together. We have to act on faith with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be. I am Kanye West and I approved this message.”

It’s unclear if this ad will run on TV or just social media.

West is on the ballot in 12 states, some of them are battleground states but mathematically speaking, there’s no way he can win the presidency.

Some political analysts have suggested this is just a ploy to be a Biden-Harris spoiler.