Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Published 7:31 AM

Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut

Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut.

The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by searchlight pictures.

Swift was recently honored with two best direction awards at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

She wrote and directed "All Too Well: The Short Film," which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well." It recently screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is also eligible for the short film category at the upcoming Academy Awards.

She also directed the video for her song "The Man."

Swift is in good hands. Searchlight has made Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Noelia Gonzalez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content