Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut

Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut.

The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by searchlight pictures.

Swift was recently honored with two best direction awards at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

She wrote and directed "All Too Well: The Short Film," which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well." It recently screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is also eligible for the short film category at the upcoming Academy Awards.

She also directed the video for her song "The Man."

Swift is in good hands. Searchlight has made Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”