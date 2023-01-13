El Paso Pro Musica Festival continues to bring live music to all

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Pro Musica is an organization that strives to bring professionally played music to audiences of all kinds. Happening now is the Festival '23, where the organization actively makes its goal happen by providing live music performances by professional musicians to a variety of listeners.

On Friday, musicians will play at Savage Goods at 9 a.m., the Texas Tech Food Court at 11:30 a.m., and Mesita Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. The professionals most recently played for migrant families on Fort Bliss and guests at Aaron and Georges Cafe in Downtown El Paso.

If you want to stay up to date with the El Paso Pro Musica schedule, you should visit their Facebook page, or their website.