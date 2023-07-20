El Paso singer Khalid featured on Barbie soundtrack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native and popular singer Khalid just announced that he has a song on the new "Barbie" movie's album.

The song, entitled "Silver Platter," features on the album alongside Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night," Charlie XCX's "Speed Drive," and Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"

The movie premieres Friday, July 20, only in theaters. It has garnered immense international attention in the months leading up to its release and is considered one of the most anticipated films of the summer.