Looking for things to do this fall? Mazes, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, Halloween, Día de los Muertos events abound

by Cindy Ramirez, El Paso Matters

September 30, 2023

Summer weather may be stubbornly sticking around, but fall has officially arrived.

Mazes across El Paso and southern New Mexico open in late September for the 2023 season, followed by various haunted houses, carnivals, parades and festivals celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

Here’s where you can find some fall family fun across the Borderland.

MAZES

Area mazes – not always made of corn stalks – offer a variety of pumpkin patches, mazes, games, rides, food trucks and entertainment. Check each venue for activities, prices and other details.

El Paso Corn Maze, 1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road

Sept. 30-Oct. 29: 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

On social: @elpasocornmaze on Facebook and Instagram

La Union Maze, 1101 Hwy. 28, Anthony, New Mexico

Sept. 23-Nov. 5: 5-9 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

On social: @launionmaze on Facebook and Instagram

Mesilla Valley Maze, 3855 W. Picacho Street, Las Cruces

Sept. 30-Oct. 28: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Fall Festival Oct. 7-8; Pumpkin Festival Oct. 28-29

On social: @mesillavallemaze on Facebook and Instagram

HAUNTED HOUSES

For those who enjoy feeling their hearts race, several haunted houses offer a scare – at varying degrees. Check each venue for prices, level of scare and special instructions.

Asylum Haunted Attraction, 105 S. Stanton

Oct. 5-29: Hours vary. Thursday-Sunday.

On social: Facebook

Forbidden Acres Haunted House,13161 Tobacco Drive

Oct. 1-31: 8-10:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and Monday, Oct. 30; 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and Tuesday, Oct. 31

On social: Facebook and Instagram

KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror, 13900 Montana

Sept. 28-Oct. 31: 7-10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday

On social: Facebook and Instagram

Murder House, 301 S. Ochoa

Oct.1-Nov. 1: 7 p.m.-midnight Thursday through Sunday

On social: Facebook and Instagram

Sheriff’s Haunted House, 3850 Justice Drive

Oct. 12-31: 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

On social: Facebook

The city's Dia de los Muertos Festival & Parade is set for Oct. 28 at Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown. (Photo courtesy of El Paso Museums and Cultural Arts Department)

EVENTS

The two big fall events that draw thousands include the annual KLAQ Halloween Parade and the city’s Día de los Muertos Festival & Parade, which is growing and gaining popularity each year. But there’s also a slew of other smaller events put on by area organizations. Here’s what we know so far:

Dia de los Muertos Festival & Parade, Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown

Saturday, Oct. 28. Parade begins at 4 p.m. Displays, food trucks, music, entertainment. Event details to come

On social: Instagram and Facebook

Boo at the Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano

10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 28-29: Trick-or-treat, animal encounters, children’s activities.

On social: Instagramand Facebook

San Elizario Ghost Stories Tour,1501 Main Street, San Elizario

9:30-11 p.m. Oct. 28: Guided tour of haunted sites. Ghosts of the Camino Real Spirit Walks also available the first Friday of every month; “La Llorona” presentation on Oct. 14.

On social: Facebook

KLAQ Halloween Parade, Eastwood (Album) Park, 3110 Parkwood

Oct. 31: Details to come

On social: Instagram

Concordia Heritage Association Día de los Muertos

Concordia Cemetery, 3700 E. Yandell Drive

2-4 p.m. Nov. 4: Cemetery tours with vendors, food trucks and entertainment

On social: Facebook and Instagram

This list will be updated as more events are announced. Send your announcement to cramirez@elpasomatters.org to be added.

This article first appeared on El Paso Matters and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.