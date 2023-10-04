Looking for things to do this fall? Mazes, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, Halloween, Día de los Muertos events abound
by Cindy Ramirez, El Paso Matters
September 30, 2023
Summer weather may be stubbornly sticking around, but fall has officially arrived.
Mazes across El Paso and southern New Mexico open in late September for the 2023 season, followed by various haunted houses, carnivals, parades and festivals celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.
Here’s where you can find some fall family fun across the Borderland.
MAZES
Area mazes – not always made of corn stalks – offer a variety of pumpkin patches, mazes, games, rides, food trucks and entertainment. Check each venue for activities, prices and other details.
El Paso Corn Maze, 1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road
Sept. 30-Oct. 29: 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
On social: @elpasocornmaze on Facebook and Instagram
La Union Maze, 1101 Hwy. 28, Anthony, New Mexico
Sept. 23-Nov. 5: 5-9 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
On social: @launionmaze on Facebook and Instagram
Mesilla Valley Maze, 3855 W. Picacho Street, Las Cruces
Sept. 30-Oct. 28: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Fall Festival Oct. 7-8; Pumpkin Festival Oct. 28-29
On social: @mesillavallemaze on Facebook and Instagram
HAUNTED HOUSES
For those who enjoy feeling their hearts race, several haunted houses offer a scare – at varying degrees. Check each venue for prices, level of scare and special instructions.
Asylum Haunted Attraction, 105 S. Stanton
Oct. 5-29: Hours vary. Thursday-Sunday.
On social: Facebook
Forbidden Acres Haunted House,13161 Tobacco Drive
Oct. 1-31: 8-10:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and Monday, Oct. 30; 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and Tuesday, Oct. 31
On social: Facebook and Instagram
KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror, 13900 Montana
Sept. 28-Oct. 31: 7-10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday
On social: Facebook and Instagram
Murder House, 301 S. Ochoa
Oct.1-Nov. 1: 7 p.m.-midnight Thursday through Sunday
On social: Facebook and Instagram
Sheriff’s Haunted House, 3850 Justice Drive
Oct. 12-31: 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
On social: Facebook
EVENTS
The two big fall events that draw thousands include the annual KLAQ Halloween Parade and the city’s Día de los Muertos Festival & Parade, which is growing and gaining popularity each year. But there’s also a slew of other smaller events put on by area organizations. Here’s what we know so far:
Dia de los Muertos Festival & Parade, Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown
Saturday, Oct. 28. Parade begins at 4 p.m. Displays, food trucks, music, entertainment. Event details to come
On social: Instagram and Facebook
Boo at the Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano
10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 28-29: Trick-or-treat, animal encounters, children’s activities.
On social: Instagramand Facebook
San Elizario Ghost Stories Tour,1501 Main Street, San Elizario
9:30-11 p.m. Oct. 28: Guided tour of haunted sites. Ghosts of the Camino Real Spirit Walks also available the first Friday of every month; “La Llorona” presentation on Oct. 14.
On social: Facebook
KLAQ Halloween Parade, Eastwood (Album) Park, 3110 Parkwood
Oct. 31: Details to come
On social: Instagram
Concordia Heritage Association Día de los Muertos
Concordia Cemetery, 3700 E. Yandell Drive
2-4 p.m. Nov. 4: Cemetery tours with vendors, food trucks and entertainment
On social: Facebook and Instagram
This list will be updated as more events are announced. Send your announcement to cramirez@elpasomatters.org to be added.
This article first appeared on El Paso Matters and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.