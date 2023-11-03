Junior League of El Paso hosting annual Christmas Fair

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Christmas fair, presented by Junior League of El Paso, has returned to the Borderland.

This year's theme is "Home for the Holidays."

The annual shopping market takes over the El Paso Convention Center Downtown -- and the goal is to start off the holiday shopping season in the Borderland, which it's done for the last 50 years.

With the countdown to the holiday season on, you can knock out all of your holiday shopping this weekend.

"We have over 170 merchants here this year," an organizer told ABC-7. "So you'll definitely be able to get your shopping list complete."

Shopping hours are Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. They are also open Friday until 7 pm.

All proceeds go directly to support the Junior League of El Paso.