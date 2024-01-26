Tyler Perry to film his next movie in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Filmmaker Tyler Perry just announced that his new film, "Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip," will film in and around Las Cruces.

90 New Mexicans are expected to work on the production team, including 45 crew members and 45 background actors. Perry, Jermaine Harris, Amber Reign Smith, Bethany Anne Lind, Jeremy Gimenez, Millie Jackson, Wil Deusner, Patricia Williams, and Nickolas Wolf will star in the film.

For more information contact lowe@ssmandl.com.

"The film follows B.J. as he gears up for a cross-country college visit with his best friends after graduating high school," the New Mexico Economic Development Department stated in a news release announcing the film's production. "His father, Brian, is initially excited about the opportunity until he realizes his son has a sheltered and disconnected view of what it means to be Black in America."

The department says B.J. eventually embarks on a road trip with his grandfather, Joe, who comes to earn B.J.'s respect.

"It’s a tale of self-discovery, cross-generational respect, and connecting to and honoring the past as the purest means of stepping into the future," a department spokesperson explains.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyler Perry and ‘Joe's College Road Trip’ to Las Cruces,” Dona Ana County State Senator Jeff Steinborn stated. “As one of America's most prolific Directors, we're excited to be able to offer our great outdoor locations and warm winter filming climate to this prestigious film production.”

The Economic Development Department says film productions such as this one contribute greatly to the growth of New Mexico's economy.