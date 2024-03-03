Rebuilding Together: Empowering women through home maintenance skills

At a nonprofit organization known as Rebuilding Together, they offer a program called She Builds, where women learn essential skills for home maintenance.

"We empower women, we give them self-confidence because having done something once, you can do it twice. We also give them the competence," says Roger De Moor, Executive Director at Rebuilding Together.

The workshops, available for women aged sixteen or older, cover plumbing, emergency shut-offs, and basic knowledge of water, gas, and electricity.

Maria Sanchez, a student at She Builds, expressed her hopes to learn how to use tools and perform household tasks. During the module, participants engage in activities like tile installation.

Cristina Zuniga, Marketing and Admin Assistant invites more women to participate and engage in home maintenance activities.

"It's a big confidence boost, personally for myself, and I see it in so many others as well," Cristina shares.

If you are interested in attending a workshop click here.