Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias coming to El Paso in October
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will perform at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso this year.
His show, Gabriel Iglesias: Don't Worry Be Fluffy, is happening on October 8, 2024.
Tickets go on sale starting April 11, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.
"Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians," event organizers explained. "He recently became the second highest grossing touring comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media."