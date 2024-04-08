Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias coming to El Paso in October

"Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians," event organizers explained. "He recently became the second highest grossing touring comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media."

Tickets go on sale starting April 11, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.

His show, Gabriel Iglesias: Don't Worry Be Fluffy, is happening on October 8, 2024.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will perform at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso this year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.