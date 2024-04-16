El Paso’s new children’s museum will open in August

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- La Nube will open Saturday, August 10, 2024. Voters approved the building of the new children's museum downtown in 2012.

Officials say the museum is "finalizing the last phases of construction, installing interactive exhibits, and developing education programs."

Over the next few months the museum expects to have a few soft openings to recruit and train staff.

"This monumental event marks the culmination of years of dedication and collaboration, bringing to life a visionary project poised to enrich the lives of families and individuals across the El Paso community and beyond," city officials explained.

The new building is four stories tall is 70,000 square feet. It will provide Borderland children with the opportunity to learn in a hands-on environment.

"El Paso will soon be home to the latest and greatest world-class children’s museum and science center," Vice President of Operations at the El Paso Community Foundation and Interim Director of La Nube Stephanie Otero said. "Our mission is not only to serve as a beacon for STEAM education but also to promote inclusion and accessibility for all."

The El Paso Community Foundation and City of El Paso collaborated in a public-private partnership to build La Nube.