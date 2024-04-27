Skip to Content
The El Paso community efforts enhance Borderland homes

Several organizations have united to aid Borderland residents.

At Rebuilding Together, the mission is clear: improve El Paso homes one by one.

They coordinated efforts on twelve homes, with volunteers tackling painting and yard cleanup.

Volunteers, including El Paso Chihuahuas members, dedicated themselves to the cause, beautifying homes and expressing gratitude for Rebuilding Together's community impact.

Among other volunteers were representatives from Bank of America, El Paso Electric, Marathon Petroleum, Freeport, Zia Homes, Home Depot, MBA Realtor, TLC, Phi Beta Sigma, and Americas High School.

The El Paso Chihuahuas contributed $2,000 to support painting materials, showing their commitment to community betterment.

