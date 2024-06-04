El Paso Zoo and El Paso, Sun City to host LGBTQ Pride Month event
El Paso, Texas (KVIA)- Pride Month is celebrated annually in June to honor the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. The El Paso Zoo and El Paso, Sun City Pride are joining the celebration with a night of entertainment. The pride event will be held at the El Paso Zoo from 6 pm until 10 pm. You will have the chance to celebrate Pride Month, explore and learn about animals in the wild, and finish the night with the Princess Drag Show in the theater.