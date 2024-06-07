Celebrate Juneteenth, Pride Month in El Paso; plus Children’s Day in San Elizario gallery

by El Paso Matters Staff, El Paso Matters

June 5, 2024

Here’s a roundup of some culture and civic events in the borderland in the coming week.

Celebrate Juneteenth in El Paso

The city of El Paso is hosting lectures, exhibits, performances and other events throughout the month in celebration of Juneteenth, including a family day from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Nations Tobin Park, 8831 Railroad Drive, with live music, jumping balloons and games. Events in the coming days include a talk on the journey to freedom of the Black community aboard the El Paso Streetcar on Friday, June 7; a lecture series at various El Paso Public Library branches; and a hands-on workshop Saturday, June 8, exploring the themes of Vanessa German’s work, “Black Girl on Skateboard,” now on display at the El Paso Museum of Art. For a full list of events, visit Juneteenth in El Paso.

Linda Wolfe, an Army veteran and mother of pop star Khalid, serves as the president and chairman of The Great Khalid Foundation, a non-profit that runs several programs for low-income children in El Paso. (Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters)

Juneteenth Cultural Celebration

The second annual Juneteenth Cultural Celebration Gala on Saturday, June 8, will honor “Black excellence and promote inclusion within our community,” the Great Khalid Foundation said in a news release. The event is being hosted by the foundation, a nonprofit founded by El Paso R&B singer Khalid, and the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region. The celebration includes music and dance performances, an art display, Southern food, Juneteenth cocktails, and dancing starting at 8 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre in Downtown. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $150 per person. Proceeds benefit social equity programs for youth by both organizations. Information: Great Khalid Foundation.

Gaspar Enriquez's Mi Casa Gallery in San Elizario will soon be a cultural center named after him in a partnership with the Rubin Center at UTEP and the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation. (Cindy Ramirez / El Paso Matters)

Día del Niño at Mi Casa Gallery

Children ages 4 to 12 can learn about Chicano art and portraits, and create their own self-portrait during a Children’s Day/Día del Niño workshop at Mi Casa Gallery in the Gaspar Enriquez Cultural Center on Saturday. Children will also make a journal and vision board for the upcoming school year. The event is part of San Eli Saturdays and Fine Arts Family Day by the Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts. Refreshments, snacks and music are included in the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, 1456 Main St., in San Elizario. Renowned El Paso artist Gaspar Enriquez last fall partnered with the Rubin Center and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation to open the cultural center. Information: Rubin Center.

Hear Me Roar: Pride Night at the Zoo

The El Paso Zoo and Sun City Pride are hosting “Hear Me Roar: Pride Night at the Zoo” from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the zoo, 4001 E. Paisano Drive. The all-ages event will be held after regular hours and will include music, entertainment and drinks. The carousel and animal displays will be open to attendees. Tickets are $8 for children; $10 for adults. The El Paso Pride Parade celebrating LGBTQIA+ stage and screen is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, in Downtown, followed by a picnic at Houston Park, 900 Montana Ave. Pride Ride with the cycling group Critical Mass El Paso will take place at 7 a.m. Friday, June 28, starting at San Jacinto Plaza Downtown. Information: El Paso Pride.

