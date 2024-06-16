Discover how one UTEP professor’s passion for writing became his career journey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Daniel Chacon, a dedicated professor at UTEP, has transformed his love for writing into a thriving career, navigating through the highs and lows of his journey. "If you have the desire to write, that is the gift," he reflects.

Chacon spends much of his time engaging with the community through his radio show, where he passionately shares his literary interests.

"I think that's a natural, beautiful thing that we have is this need to share that we want to expand our creative, intellectual, spiritual and, you know, social fields," he explains.

As a prolific author with 8 published books, host of the popular podcast 'Words on a Wire', and a recognized voice in the writing community, Chacon's success didn't come without challenges.

"Your thought processes are sabotaging. Eventually, they are like flies, get out of here," he recalls of his early doubts.

However, his breakthrough book, 'And the Shadows Took Him', opened unexpected doors, including a book tour and a transformative year in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Despite these global experiences, it's the Borderland that continues to inspire him.

"I don't think a lot of people live in an environment that is so creative and so full of possibilities, as we do here on the border," he shares warmly.

Chacon's journey is a testament to pursuing one's passions and turning aspirations into reality.

