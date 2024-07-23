Alex Trebek was just given this nationwide honor. What is the Forever Stamp?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a new Forever Stamp commemorating late game show host Alex Trebek.

The agency just held a dedication ceremony at Sony Pictures Studios.

The Canadian-American started hosting "JEOPARDY!" in 1984. The stamp states "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'JEOPARDY!' for 37 season." Underneath is written "Who is Alex Trebek?"

“My family and I were completely surprised about Alex being honored by the U.S. Postal Service. It is a such an extraordinary honor and a wonderful way to recognize what Alex meant to so many people,” said Trebek’s wife, Jean Trebek. She continued, “Alex would be over the moon about this distinctive honor and, he'd feel very humbled. I think the stamp design is very creative because Alex Trebek is the answer to all the clues.”

In addition to his time on "JEOPARDY!," Trebek was known for his charity work with organizations such as World Vision and his habitat preservation efforts.

“Millions of Americans invited Alex Trebek into their living rooms each weeknight,” said Michael Elston, Secretary of the USPS Board of Governors. “After thousands of shows over 37 seasons, he was someone we trusted and felt like we knew. And with his intelligence and wit, he made it cool to be smart.”