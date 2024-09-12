Jon Bon Jovi helped persuade a woman to come off the ledge of a Nashville bridge, police say

Originally Published: 11 SEP 24 19:14 ET

Updated: 12 SEP 24 08:44 ET

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Editor's note: Editor’s Note: Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters. In the US, call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Globally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide have contact information for crisis centers around the world.

(CNN) — Police in Nashville are crediting rock legend Jon Bon Jovi with coming to a woman’s aid on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday night.

According to a statement posted to the Nashville Metro Police Department’s X page on Wednesday, the musician “helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

“It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake added.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Metro Police Department told CNN on Wednesday that the woman, whose name they are not releasing, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

In video of the incident released by the Nashville Metro Police Department on Wednesday, captured on a what appeared to be a surveillance camera, Bon Jovi is seen walking across the bridge with a camera crew when he notices the woman holding onto the ledge facing the river.

Bon Jovi, accompanied by an unidentified person, appears to speak with the woman in distress and eventually helps lift her back over the ledge to safety. The singer is then seen giving the woman a hug moments later.

CNN reached out to a representative for Bon Jovi for comment.

A source close to the situation told CNN on Wednesday that Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the public bridge when the incident occurred.

Bon Jovi has experience and training in helping individuals in times of crisis thanks to his JBJ Soul Foundation, which he started in 2006.

The foundation, according to its website, works “to break the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness” through various programs and supporting community-based organizations.

