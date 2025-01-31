Skip to Content
Grand opening of El Paso’s Mexican American Cultural Center announced

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso announced the grand opening of the Mexican American Cultural Center will happen Saturday, March 22, 2025.

ABC-7 produced an in-depth Xtra Sunday Edition on the cultural center earlier this month. Click here to watch the full show.

The $16 million set aside for the building of the MACC came from the 2012 Quality-of-Life Bond passed by voters. The center, located at 201 West Franklin Avenue, will feature an auditorium, black box theater, dance studio, a teaching kitchen, a rooftop event space, classrooms, and exhibition space.

“This is more than just a building—it’s a long-awaited, transformative space that honors and preserves the history, art, and contributions of the Mexican American community,” said El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson. “The MACC will be a cultural landmark, bringing people together to celebrate the rich diversity that makes El Paso such a special place."

Emma Hoggard

