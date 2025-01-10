ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Mexican American Cultural Center – When will it open?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Mexican American Cultural Center was part of a Quality of Life Bond approved by El Paso voters in 2012. Yet after nearly 13 years, the doors still haven't opened.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross gets an update on the center from Ben Fyffe, Managing Director of Quality of Life for the City of El Paso, and Rebecca Munoz, Mexican American Cultural Center director.

Learn when the city plans to open the center, which is attached to the Downtown Library, and the factors behind the delays.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 pm, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.