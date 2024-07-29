Jennifer Garner was holding out for a hero after getting stuck in an elevator at Comic-Con

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Garner brings sunshine everywhere she goes, including to an uncomfortable situation at Comic-Con.

The actress and optimist shared a series of videos on her social media account over the weekend that showed her stuck in a stalled elevator at the convention. She captioned the post: “Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story.”

Garner, who reprises her role as Elektra in the new hit film “Deadpool & Wolverine,” was there to participate in a panel discussion with some of her costars when she and others found themselves unable to get out of an elevator at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego in California.

“I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone,” she said in her first video. “Thanks for having us here. My first Comic-Con.”

Each video contained a time stamp of how long they were stuck, and things got a little heated, literally.

“It’s toasty,” a perspiring Garner said. “I’m sphitzy. I need to blot.”

Garner being Garner, she kept the mood light, leaning into advice to sit when stuck in an elevator that she said she heard on either “The Office” or “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” After 40 minutes, she led everyone in a round of the song “99 Bottles of Beer.”

Following a call to 911, and at an hour and 12 minutes, Garner can be seen visibly excited when the doors are finally opened by first responders and those inside the elevator began to cheer.

She made it to the panel. If there was a Marvel character whose super power was positivity, it would surely be Garner.

