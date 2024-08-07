Steve Martin says he declined to play Tim Walz on ‘SNL’ because he’s ‘not an impressionist’

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Steve Martin has finally weighed in on all the online speculation about whether he will play newly minted vice presidential candidate Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedian and actor told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Wednesday that he was approached regarding the possibility by “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels that morning, but declined.

“I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no,” Martin told The Times.

“I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy,’” he added. “I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

Martin also pointed to the “ongoing” nature of doing an impression of a politician on “SNL” during an election cycle.

“It’s not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They’re gonna find somebody really, really good. I’d be struggling,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star said.

CNN has reached out to representatives for both Martin and “SNL” for further comment.

CNN reported last week that fellow “SNL” alum Maya Rudolph will be returning to play Kamala Harris on the upcoming 50th season of the show. With the news earlier this week that Harris had chosen Minnesota Gov. Walz as her running mate, speculation ran rampant as to who would play him on the long-running sketch show.

Martin – who has hosted “SNL” over 15 times and has also frequently appeared as a special guest on the show over the years – was on the top of that list.

He even fanned the flames himself this week, when he posted to social media platform Threads, “I just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short” – in reference to his “Only Murders” costar.

“Saturday Night Live” will premiere its landmark Season 50 on September 28.

