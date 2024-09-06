Sérgio Mendes, Brazilian singer and pop artist, dead at 83

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sérgio Mendes, a singer and composer who helped popularize the bossa nova music of his native Brazil, died Thursday in Los Angeles, his family shared in a statement with CNN.

Mendes was 83.

“His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children,” the family’s statement read.

They added that he had recently been struggling with the effects of long-term Covid.

Mendes was a three-time Grammy winner and a 2012 Oscar nominee for his song “Real in Rio,” which he collaborated on with John Legend.

This story is developing and will be updated.

