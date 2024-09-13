Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to lesser charge of driving while impaired; must issue a public safety announcement



CNN

By Brynn Gingras and Carolyn Sung, CNN

(CNN) — Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while impaired in a deal with Suffolk County, New York prosecutors on Friday in connection with an incident from earlier this year.

Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace sentenced Timberlake to 25 hours of community service and ordered the pop star to issue a public safety announcement. He will also pay a fine of $500 and have his driver’s license suspended in New York State for 90 days starting Friday.

The judge’s sentencing was agreed upon by the defense and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

The community service can be done with a non-profit of Timberlake’s choosing and must be completed within one year.

When the judge asked Timberlake if he was willing to accept these conditions, he replied, “I would be honored to.”

Timberlake entered the courthouse shortly after 11am wearing a black shirt, brown pants, and a pearl necklace surrounded by security and his lawyer.

After the proceedings, the pop star made a statement outside the courthouse saying, “I try to hold myself to a very high standard of myself. And this was not that. This was not that.”

“I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I’ve had some time to reflect on that,” he continued, later adding, “What I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives – call a friend, take an Uber, there are many travel apps, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

At his last court hearing in August, Timberlake had pleaded not guilty to a count of driving while intoxicated charge, a misdemeanor. Had he been convicted; he could have faced a maximum of one year in prison and a $2500 fine.

In New York, a blood alcohol content of more than .05 “is legal evidence that you are impaired,” while “a BAC of .08 or higher is evidence of intoxication,” according to the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor in June after police said he left the bar at The American Hotel shortly after midnight, drove down Main Street in his 2025 BMW and failed to stop at a stop sign and stay in his lane. Police also said Timberlake failed a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer test several times, saying “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.”

Timberlake’s attorney later disputed that the performer was intoxicated, arguing he should not have been arrested.

Timberlake has been performing over the summer with his Forget Tomorrow Tour. He is next scheduled to perform in New Jersey on September 28.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.