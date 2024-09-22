Tia Mowry says she and sister Tamera aren’t close anymore. Here are 9 other famous duos who prove relationships are hard

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Twin sisters Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley broke out in the mid-1990s when they starred in the sitcom “Sister, Sister” and went on to become one of the most beloved pop culture duos. But with the passage of time, according to Mowry, their dynamic has changed.

In a clip from her upcoming WEtv show “My Next Act,” which chronicles Mowry’s journey as a newly single mother following her divorce from Cory Hardict, she reflected on the state of her relationship with her sister.

“It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her,” she said in the clip. “But that’s just not where we are right now.”

The sisters aren’t alone in their status as dynamic duos turned dynamic uno. Here are a few of the most notable.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are widely considered one of the television’s funniest pairs, having starred in their namesake Comedy Central sketch comedy show “Key & Peele” between 2012 and 2015.

They went their separate ways on seemingly good terms with one another and have had flourishing careers – Key mostly in front of the camera and Peele as an acclaimed director. These days, however, the pair “don’t see each other that often anymore,” Key told People magazine in an interview published Saturday. The distance, he added, “is, to me, a tragedy.”

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie became tabloid targets during the early 2000s, thanks to their hit reality show “The Simple Life.” The famed besties famously feuded during the show’s four-season run and ultimately had a friendship that outwardly seemed to go through many phases.

In 2018, Richie said on “Watch What Happens Live” that she hadn’t spoken to Hilton in “a while,” but they appeared to remain supportive as they each went on to become mothers and entrepreneurs. It was recently announced that they’re partnering back up for an upcoming show on Peacock.

Liam and Noel Gallagher

Liam and Noel Gallagher, the brothers behind ’90s Britpop band Oasis, have notoriously traded barbs in public ever since the band split in 2009, with the latter releasing a statement at the time in which he said that he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

But things – and people – change. The Gallaghers announced last month that they’re reuniting for an Oasis tour next year, so it seems like they’ve put their differences behind them and aren’t looking back in anger anymore.

The White Stripes

Jack and Meg White, formerly of the rock duo The White Stripes, rose to fame in the late 1990s as a rock band and also married amid their success.

They were married from 1996 to 2000, though they never spoke about it publicly. They continued to work together as a band after their divorce until the musical act disbanded in 2011.

Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman of ‘MythBusters’

Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman co-hosted the original Discovery Channel show “MythBusters,” which debuted in 2003, and went on to achieve almost cult-like status among the show’s loyal viewers. In a 2014 interview, after continued discussions about their rumored rocky off-screen relationship, Savage clarified that while they two “aren’t friends” they shared “deep amount of respect” for one another.

After 14 years, the show ended in 2016. One year later, Jon Lung and Brian Louden were named as the hosts of a new series, “MythBusters: The Search.” Savage returned to the franchise to host the singular season of “MythBusters Jr.” in 2019.

Hall & Oates

Famed pop-rock duo Daryl Hall and John Oates were once singing about making our dreams come true. Now, the former band mates are in the middle of a legal battle related to a dispute about the ownership of their musical portfolio, created after decades as an eponymous rock duo. In May, Hall – who originally filed the lawsuit against Oates in 2023 – told Variety in an interview that that Hall & Oates were officially over.

Desus & Mero

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, the duo behind Showtime’s late-night series “Desus & Mero,” announced on X in 2022 that their series will be ending as they planned to pursue “separate creative endeavors moving forward.” The series first debuted in 2019 and was Nice and Mero’s third series together after previously appearing in shows on Complex TV and Viceland.

In February, Mero said on his podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, which he co-hosts with former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, that he and Nice clashed over creative opportunities, which ultimately led to their split. Mero added that the pair, at the time, were still not on speaking terms.

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page are two of the most influential musicians of their time, formerly of the British 1970s rock band Led Zeppelin. Zeppelin originally included Page, Plant, drummer John Bonham and bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones. The band broke up in 1980 after Bonham’s death and Page and Plant went on to each have successful solo careers.

While there have been decades-long rumors about a Zeppelin reunion, Page in 2014 told the New York Times that while the other living band members would be open to reuniting, Plant isn’t. “He’s just playing games, and I’m fed up with it,” Page said.

Simon & Garfunkel

With Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, of prolific 1960s musical act Simon & Garfunkel, there really isn’t a “Bridge Over Troubled Water” as far as their differences go.

The music duo met and grew up together in 1950s Queens and went on to release several best-selling albums, winning nine Grammy Awards along the way. They haven’t made new music since they split in 1970 after experiencing artistic differences, but have reunited on stage several times since, including various on-stage performances in 2010.

