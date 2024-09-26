Actress Mandy Moore welcomes her third child

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Actress and singer Mandy Moore has welcomed her third child with her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season,” Moore posted on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a black and white photo of her smiling at her husband and holding her daughter.

The couple already have two sons – 3-year-old Gus and 1-year-old Ozzie – and Moore said that they “are already as obsessed with her as we are.”

Moore began her career as a singer, recording hits like “Candy,” before making a name herself as an actress, landing roles in movies such as “A Walk To Remember,” “The Princess Diaries” and “Tangled.”

Between 2016 and 2022, Moore starred in popular television show “This Is Us” where she played family matriarch Rebecca Pearson, who also had three children, nicknamed “The Big Three.”

Referencing that nickname, Moore added that she is “endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time.”

Meanwhile, on her Instagram stories, Moore posted a picture of her sons standing in front of a “Welcome Home Baby Lou” banner.

Several of her “This Is Us” castmates left congratulatory comments on Moore’s post.

Chrissy Metz, who played Moore’s grownup onscreen daughter in “This Is Us” commented, “Awww, Lou! Congratulationssssss!!!” followed by several heart and party emojis. Meanwhile, Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Moore’s daughter-in-law in the series, said, “In. Love.” alongside different heart emojis.

