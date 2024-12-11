Paul Mescal is selling his clothes on Vinted

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — When Paul Mescal shot to fame in the BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel “Normal People” in 2020, the silver necklace that he wore in the show became an instant object of desire.

Since then, the Irish actor has emerged as a global heartthrob and style icon.

Now, fans have the chance to get closer to the man himself, as Mescal has decided to sell some of his togs for charity.

The star of “Gladiator II” is selling off a host of items that he wore during the international promotional tour for the Ridley Scott movie on popular resale site Vinted.

The sale, which goes live later this month, is intended to raise funds for Irish charity Pieta, which supports those affected by suicide and self harm.

Among the highlights, which will be available to buy from Monday, is a striped cashmere crewneck top Mescal wore on “Saturday Night Live,” a pair of square-toed Jimmy Choo boots and a red lace-up cardigan by British designer AV Vattev.

Also on sale is a gray and red wool cardigan printed with classical statues. The “Narcissus” cardigan by British label Hades is priced at around $380.

The sale is a collaboration with Felicity Kay, Mescal’s stylist on the “Gladiator II” press tour. Kay wrote on Instagram: “Paul and I are selling some specially selected pieces from his Gladiator 2 Press tour wardrobe for his chosen charity @pieta.house on @vinted. The sale will go live 16th December.”

A post accompanying the online sale states: “This Vinted collaboration came from a common desire to put back into circulation some key pieces that Felicity styled Paul in for the press tour, as well as giving a second chance to the pieces that might not have made the final cut. All proceeds from the sale will go to Pieta, Paul’s chosen charity from Ireland.”

CNN has reached out to Mescal’s representatives for further comment.

The sale listings include images of Mescal wearing the particular item up for grabs. For example, a listing for a blue and white vintage T-shirt with “Baby 83” printed on the front is featured alongside what looks like a Polaroid shot of Mescal it.

He can also be seen wearing the black Jimmy Choo Chelsea boots, which are priced around $1,050.

Mescal stars in the sequel to Scott’s 2000 blockbuster hit “Gladiator.” He plays Lucius, son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the late Lucius Verus. He is also the nephew of Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix in the original film.

