Timothée Chalamet will pull double duty as host and musical guest on upcoming ‘SNL’ episode

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” is starting the year off with two new episodes in January, one of which will feature Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet as both host and musical guest.

The long-running NBC comedy sketch show announced on Friday that Chalamet will pull double duty in both roles for the January 25th episode, with comedian Dave Chappelle hosting on January 18th and artist GloRilla appearing on that episode as musical guest.

Chalamet’s most recent credit is the new film “A Complete Unknown,” in which he portrays a young Bob Dylan and sings some classic Dylan tunes.

The “Dune” star is garnering considerable Oscar buzz for the musical film, which recounts Dylan’s landmark appearance at the 1965 Newport Music Festival where he decided to play with an electric guitar.

The movie also stars Elle Fanning and Edward Norton, who are also earning praise during this year’s awards season.

Chalamet, who was previously nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in 2018’s “Call Me By Your Name,” has hosted “Saturday Night Live” twice before in December 2020 and November 2023. He also made a cameo on the show in April 2021.

He has frequently been impersonated on “SNL,” most notably by cast member Chloe Fineman.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.