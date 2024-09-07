Work hard, play hard: How US vacations made America No. 1 in the world

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In travel news this week: booze-free bars are on the rise, the unexpected perks of traveling with kids, plus the countries whose tourism economies are booming.

Why tourism matters

The United States is the world’s most powerful travel and tourism market, bringing in a record-breaking $2.36 trillion to the nation’s economy in 2023, a new report by industry body the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has revealed.

This has been a tricky year for tourism globally, with protests across Europe and local communities pushing back against damage to their environment and their lifestyles. Just this week, New Zealand tripled its tourist tax and Rome is thinking about limiting access to the world-famous Trevi Fountain.

However, “travel and tourism is not only back on track, but also set to achieve unprecedented growth,” says WTTC CEO Julia Simpson. And tourism will continue to be a big driver for global economies.

China is the No. 2 market worldwide, with a $1.3 trillion contribution to its GDP, followed by Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.

France, the world’s most popular destination in terms of actual visitor numbers, is in sixth place for 2023, but those numbers might jump for 2024 thanks to the Paris Olympics.

Well done to the United States on its success, but if you’re looking to avoid those crowds at Disney World, Yellowstone and the rest, here are 25 underrated destinations still flying under the mass tourism radar.

Food and drink trends

Sober bars that serve non-alcoholic drinks are opening across the United States, and some say they’re redefining nightlife. Here’s why mocktails aren’t just for the designated driver.

And it seems the hottest thing to liven up one’s coffee isn’t a splash of whisky but a dollop of salty cream. Yes, Vietnamese specialty coffees are catching on around the world – so grabbing the salt instead of the sugar might not be the mistake you think it is.

Finally, if you’re visiting friends in Japan, you’d best ask your local contact to order at the restaurant.

Foreigners have been surging into the country thanks to the weak yen, and many business owners have resorted to charging tourists a different price to locals. Now restaurants in Lisbon, Portugal’s tourist-laden capital, are doing it, too.

A family affair

Margaret Bensfield Sullivan and her husband, Teddy, never saw the point of traveling with their young children. Then the New York family hit the road for a year and discovered it came with unexpected perks.

Travel adventures can begin at any age. “Grandma Joy” Ryan didn’t get a passport until the age of 91, but a year after becoming the oldest person to visit all 63 National Parks in the US, she set off on a new worldwide challenge with her grandson Brad Ryan.

If you’re a parent raising a future globetrotter, our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have put together this guide to the 15 best travel strollers, according to experts.

Wild ride to another world

The Caledonian Sleeper is Britain’s oldest sleeper train service and takes travelers from the hubbub of London to the wilds of the Scottish highlands. Here’s what it’s like on board.

In case you missed it

An airline’s new first-class seats are so heavy that it’s having to rebalance its planes.

And that’s before the super-rich put their crowns in the overhead bins.

She got back in touch with a vacation fling from over 15 years ago.

What happened next was unexpected.

An Austrian man was arrested for having sex in a Japanese shrine.

It’s not the first time people have been detained for disrespecting places of worship.

Now is “the best time of year to go pretty much anywhere.”

So what are you waiting for?

