The future of streaming services amid inflation and economic uncertainty
picture alliance // Getty Images
The future of streaming services amid inflation and economic uncertainty
Various streaming service apps as seen on a smartphone’s display
Canva
The pandemic supported the growth of streaming services
An interested teenager watching TV with popcorn
Emma Rubin // Stacker
There’s an audience for both cable and streaming services
Bar chart of consumer spending on streaming services between 2013-2020
Canva
More companies are offering streaming services
A couple sitting and watching TV
NurPhoto // Getty Images
Streaming platforms are hiking up subscription fees
The Amazon Prime Video app opened in the app store
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Affordability remains a major concern with inflation
Chart showing the current prices of major streaming services, based on the end of June 2022
Comments