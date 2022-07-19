Every ‘Stranger Things’ episode, ranked
Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo looking into something.
#34. Chapter Seven: The Lost Sister (2017)
Millie Bobby Brown holding hands with a young woman and smiling.
#33. Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy? (2019)
Dacre Montgomery in front of a big red umbrella in a lifeguard stand.
#32. Chapter Two: The Mall Rats (2019)
Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, and Gaten Matarazzo walking in the mall.
#31. Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse (2022)
Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp rollerskating.
#30. Chapter One: The Hellfire Club (2022)
Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo in a crowded stadium.
#29. Chapter Five: The Nina Project (2022)
Millie Bobby Brown screaming in a tunnel with explosive light in the background and a person flying through the air.
#28. Chapter One: MADMAX (2017)
A person in silver protective gear shooting flames at something alive.
#27. Chapter Three: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard (2019)
Dacre Montgomery smiling at Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown as they look at someone else with confused faces.
#26. Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak (2017)
Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo riding bikes in ghostbuster costumes.
#25. Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero (2022)
Millie Bobby Brown being arrested in front of Charlie Heaton.
#24. Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street (2016)
A girl sits on a diving board at night looking into a pool.
#23. Chapter Five: The Flayed (2019)
Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp watching as Millie Bobby Brown sits in front of a static TV with a blindfold on her eyes.
#22. Chapter Three: The Pollywog (2017)
Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo looking at an amphibious-looking creature.
#21. Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers (2016)
Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo with bikes next to a station wagon.
#20. Chapter Six: The Dive (2022)
Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman standing in the snow in front of a plane crash.
#19. Chapter Four: Will the Wise (2017)
Noah Schnapp sitting staring forward with Winona Ryder and David Harbour in the background.
#18. Chapter Six: E Pluribus Unum (2019)
Joe Keery and Maya Hawke sitting tied up and beaten in a room with guards.
#17. Chapter Seven: The Bite (2019)
Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson hiding behind a concession stand.
#16. Chapter Five: The Flea and the Acrobat (2016)
A large group attending an outdoor funeral.
#15. Chapter Eight: Papa (2022)
Millie Bobby Brown wearing a white vest in front of a tunnel.
#14. Chapter Five: Dig Dug (2017)
David Harbour holding a lighter to see what looks like tentacles everywhere.
#13. Chapter Six: The Monster (2016)
Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo huddled at the foot of a cliff.
#12. Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly (2016)
Matthew Modine carrying Millie Bobby Brown in a hospital gown past collapsed people on the floor.
#11. Chapter Four: The Sauna Test (2019)
Finn Wolfhard standing shocked against a wall as Dacre Montgomery is lifted up into the air by Millie Bobby Brown’s powers.
#10. Chapter Four: The Body (2016)
Winona Ryder sitting on a couch with an axe in hand.
#9. Chapter Seven: The Bathtub (2016)
Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton sitting on a couch with the alphabet written in black on the wall behind them.
#8. Chapter Six: The Spy (2017)
David Harbour wearing a white protective suit in an orange light.
#7. Chapter Nine: The Piggyback (2022)
People stand on a hillside of wildflowers looking at everything burning in the distance.
#6. Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer (2017)
Sadie Sink standing in the woods at night looking at something.
#5. Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt (2019)
Dacre Montgomery being held by a massive creature.
#4. Chapter Nine: The Gate (2017)
David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown surrounded by particles in the air.
#3. Chapter Eight: The Upside Down (2016)
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery looking around a corner with a weapon.
#2. Chapter Four: Dear Billy (2022)
Sadie Sink levitating in front of Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, and Gaten Matarazzo at a cemetery.
#1. Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab (2022)
Paul Reiser looks over at Millie Bobby Brown as a nurse runs tests on her.