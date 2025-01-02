Canva

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.





Canva

‘Untitled 70’s Camp Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Gordy (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-35)

— Ally (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 20-50)

— Princess (supporting, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $93

– Casting locations: Louisville, Kentucky

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Asylum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Maya (supporting, female, 17-19)

— Gideon (lead, male, 40-59)

— Ethan (lead, male, 17-19)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beau (lead, 25-25)

— Belle (lead, 21-21)

— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Shallow Waters’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dawn (lead, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘The Sweetheart’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Bella Watson (lead, female, 18-25)

— Ian Nathan Norman (lead, male, 25-35)

— Leonard (supporting, male, 25-30)

– Average hourly rate: $62

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Reality TV Business Show, Assistant’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Assistant (content creators & real people, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the reality tv here

Canva

‘Flying Without Wings’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Maggie (lead, female, 18-25)

— Sara (supporting, female, 28-35)

— Martin (lead, male, 60-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Disposable Bodies’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Betty Walsh (lead, female, 16-23)

— Jesse (supporting, 18-100)

— Liza Walsh (lead, female, 30-45)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Microseries Project’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Diverse Talent (supporting, 12-75)

— Attractive Men (lead, male, 20-35)

— Attractive Women (lead, female, 20-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Love, Life, Family’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jessie (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Julie (supporting, female, 30-40)

— Anika (lead, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Imperium Wars’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Andrea Constantinopolous (supporting, female, 13-16)

— Charlotte Regina Constantinopolous (lead, female, 18-25)

— Frederick Palmer (supporting, male, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: White Plains, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Nashville, Tennessee; Los Angeles, California; Durham, New Hampshire

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Roommate’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Roommate (lead, 21-45)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Miami, Florida

– Learn more about the reality tv here

Canva

‘Untitled Design Show Pilot’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Jack’s Assistant (supporting, 20-30)

— Focus Group People (day player, 18-100)

— Willo’s Assistant (day player, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the reality tv here

Canva

‘Yikes!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mr.Spider (supporting, 20-35)

— Michael (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Enoch (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Into the Deadlands,’ Actors and Crew’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Aaron (supporting, 22-30)

— Christian (lead, male, 20-30)

— Mack (lead, male, 18-22)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Newport Beach, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘The Deponent’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Vincent (lead, male, 25-35)

— Tessa (lead, female, 25-35)

— Connor Drake (supporting, male, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘LnP’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sassy Demoness in Human Form (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Samael (supporting, male, 25-40)

— LeFleur (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Fall for My Ex’s Mafia Dad’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Fay Thompson (lead, female, 18-28)

— Kent Lippert (lead, male, 35-45)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Fear Anonymous’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kelvin (lead, 25-100)

— Victoria (lead, 21-100)

— Jack (lead, male, 25-100)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.