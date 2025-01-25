Tada Images // Shutterstock

Most popular casinos for concerts

Although casinos are primarily known as establishments where large amounts of money are attempted to be won, it’s not all about the roulette wheel or the blackjack table.

Not only do casinos like the thought of you spending your money at one of their litany of gaming tables, they also like the thought of you spending more of your money watching a show or two while you’re there.

The more reasons to keep you there, the more likely you are to spend. With some of the best musical and entertainment talent available to watch on a nightly basis, the pull of these establishments can be an incredibly strong one.

Which is why OLBG looked at 10 of the most popular casinos when it comes to top-tier concerts, including the household names and the revenue they generate, using sources including major ticketing and concert promoter sites, as well as Pollstar.

Here is the data found regarding how many concerts have taken place at each of the venues since the start of the decade:





MGM Grand Garden Arena – $3,825,000 Average Show Revenue

Top of the list is The MGM Grand Garden Arena. Serving as one of the largest entertainment venues in Las Vegas, it has hosted over 100 concerts since 2020. With a capacity of 17,000, it regularly attracts A-list talent such as BTS, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and Paul McCartney.

Each of the names listed are certainly huge revenue drivers for the venue. For example BTS’s “Permission to Dance” concerts in 2022 alone grossed over $30 million as the KPop explosion continues around the world.

The venue’s ability to accommodate such large audiences results in an impressive estimated average show revenue of $3.83 million, with ticket prices ranging from $100 to $350 and a ticked mid-point price of $225.

In addition to all the musical acts that come to town, the arena also hosts major sports events. This in turn further drives its annual revenue, making it a key player in the Las Vegas entertainment market.

Dolby Live at Park MGM – $1,430,000 Average Show Revenue

Ranked second in terms of average show revenue is Dolby Live at Park MGM. The venue has hosted over 200 concerts since 2020 and is known for its cutting-edge sound technology and immersive concert experiences,

Since the start of the decade, the venue has attracted top-tier talent such as Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Usher, and Maroon 5. While Gaga’s Jazz & Piano residency alone generated over $50 million in revenue between 2021 and 2023.

With a capacity of 5,200 seats, ticket prices ranging from $150 to $400, and an estimated average show revenue of $1.43 million, Dolby Live has become a central hub for high-profile residencies and concerts at Park MGM.

Because of the names it can attract, its contribution to the casino’s overall entertainment revenue is substantial, consistently drawing in large crowds and establishing its reputation as a must-visit venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars Palace (Colosseum) – $1,505,000 Average Show Revenue

Ranked third is Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Best known for its iconic Colosseum, the venue has hosted over 150 concerts since 2020, cementing its reputation as a premier destination for big-name performances.

Legendary artists like Adele, Elton John, Celine Dion, and Rod Stewart have all graced the stage in recent years, with Adele’s 2023 Weekends with Adele residency alone grossing over $50 million.

The Colosseum’s seating capacity of 4,300 and ticket prices ranging from $200 to $500 have contributed to its $1.5 million average show revenue. The venue is a central figure in Las Vegas’ residency circuit, and ticket sales for residencies bring in roughly $75 million annually.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – $1,137,500 Average Show Revenue

Ranked fourth in the listing is the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which serves as the first non-Vegas casino. The venue has hosted over 100 concerts since 2020, featuring iconic artists like Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Pitbull, and Alicia Keys.

The venue, with a capacity of 7,000, offers ticket prices from $75 to $250, with a mid-point ticket price of $163. Therefore, a show would result in an estimated average show revenue of $1.14 million.

Since its rebranding in 2018, the Hard Rock has revitalized Atlantic City’s entertainment scene, drawing visitors from across the region. It contributes around $35 million annually from concerts and other events, bolstering the casino’s reputation as a top entertainment venue in the area.

Resorts World Las Vegas – $1,000,000 Average Show Revenue

Rounding out the top five is a newcomer to the Las Vegas entertainment scene, and Resorts World has wasted no time in quickly making its mark, having hosted an estimated 50 major concerts since its opening in 2021.

With a venue capacity of 5,000, this new kid on the block has managed to attract major artists such as Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan, though not 1990’s boy band New Kids On the Block themselves.

Perry’s Play residency alone grossed over $20 million in revenue in its first year. The venue’s ticket prices range from $100 to $300, contributing to an estimated average show revenue of $1 million as it combines cutting-edge design with a strong and growing roster of high-profile performances.

Foxwoods Resort Casino – $570,000 Average Show Revenue

Sitting sixth on the list is Foxwoods Resort Casino, another non-Vegas casino located in Mashantucket, Connecticut. It has hosted over 100 concerts since 2020, featuring artists like Journey, John Legend, Santana, and even acts such as comedian Trevor Noah.

With a 4,000-seat capacity and ticket prices ranging from $85 to $200, the midpoint for a ticket price is $143. Thanks to this pricing and its position as one of the largest casinos in the United States, it generates an estimated average show revenue of $570,000.

Foxwoods provides a wide range of entertainment options, with concerts complementing its gaming and hospitality offerings. The casino’s entertainment revenue contributes roughly $25 million annually, further enhancing its status as a major entertainment hub in the Northeast.

Northern Quest Casino – $550,000 Average Show Revenue

Staying out of Las Vegas for the seventh entry in the list in Airway Heights, Washington, is the Northern Quest Casino—a location that has hosted about 80 concerts since 2020,

Featuring acts like Blake Shelton, H.E.R., Jason Mraz, and ZZ Top. The casino’s 5,000-seat venue offers tickets priced between $70 and $150 at a mid-point of $110, resulting in an estimated average show revenue of $550,000.

Known for its outdoor venue, BECU Live, draws regional audiences with its intimate yet high-quality concert experiences. The entertainment segment generates approximately $10 million annually, adding to the casino’s diversified offerings of gaming, dining, and hospitality.

The Venetian (Theatre) – $499,125 Average Show Revenue

Back to Sin City: The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas has hosted around 70 concerts since 2020. This includes performances by Andrea Bocelli, Christina Aguilera, and the legendary Diana Ross.

With a seating capacity of 1,815, the venue offers an intimate setting for high-profile acts, with ticket prices ranging from $150 to $400. Due to this, the estimated average show revenue at The Venetian is $499,125, contributing significantly to the casino’s overall entertainment income.

The theatre’s upscale atmosphere and intimate size make it a sought-after venue for both performers and audiences, generating around $15 million annually from ticket sales and residencies.

Borgata Hotel Casino – $490,000 Average Show Revenue

Back to Atlantic City for the ninth entry on the list—The Borgata Hotel Casino—a venue that has hosted about 80 concerts since 2020, with performances by Boyz II Men, John Legend, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Its 2,800-seat venue, offers ticket prices from $100 to $250 with a mid-point ticket price of $175 per head. With this pricing in place, the venue generates an estimated average show revenue of $490,000.

As one of Atlantic City’s top luxury destinations, Borgata’s entertainment revenue exceeds $20 million annually and has earned a strong reputation for hosting a variety of performances, from music to comedy, further establishing itself as a key player in the East Coast entertainment scene.

WinStar World Casino – $455,000 Average Show Revenue

Rounding out the top 10 is the WinStar World Casino. Located in Thackerville, Oklahoma, it has hosted about 70 concerts since 2020. Performances by artists like the Eagles, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Luke Bryan have attracted large crowds to the 3,500-seat venue.

With ticket prices ranging from $80 to $180, WinStar generates an estimated average show revenue of $455,000 despite being located in a smaller market, WinStar’s prominence in the region ensures its continued success as a concert destination.

As the world’s largest casino, WinStar draws visitors from across the country to its concerts and other entertainment offerings, contributing approximately $12 million annually to the casino’s total revenue.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.