White House poised to announce winners of competition to produce hydrogen fuel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The White House is poised to announce the winners of a $7 billion federal competition to produce and deliver hydrogen fuel, a key component of its clean energy program. The Philadelphia area and West Virginia among those selected, according to a person familiar with the program. President Joe Biden is expected to make the official announcement during an economic-themed visit to Philadelphia on Friday. There were 23 finalists for the $7 billion hydrogen fuel program. Among those selected are the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, based in West Virginia, and the Philadelphia-area Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub, according to the person briefed on the plan.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.