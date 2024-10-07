City and County of El Paso to discuss environmental issues in South-Central El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Both the City and County of El Paso are discussing environmental issues in the Chamizal neighborhood during their Monday work sessions. They are also discussing the removal of commercial traffic at the Bridge of the Americas.

El Paso Commissioners Court will support the U.S. General Services Administration's Alternative 4 in its draft of the Environmental Impact Statement, published on September 20, 2024, to remove commercial trucks from the Bridge of the Americas.

City Council, meanwhile, gave an update on the environmental conditions in the Chamizal neighborhood, right next to the Bridge of the Americas.

Look for more updates in our evening newscasts.