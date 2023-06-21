Skip to Content
Xtra

Xtra depth on residential solar power in El Paso

By
New
Published 9:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On this week's edition of ABC-7 Xtra, guest-host Stephanie Valle dives into the future of residential solar power in El Paso.

Guests from El Paso Electric and Sunshine City Solar joined Stephanie to talk about how Borderland residents are using solar power at home, and how that alternative source of power is impacting their energy bills. They also discussed whether it is really possible for homes to be entirely self-sufficient.

Watch ABC-7 Xtra every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content