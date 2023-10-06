ABC-7 Xtra: West Nile Virus in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week, health officials reported the fourth known case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in an El Pasoan. WNV is transmitted by mosquitoes.

The main way mosquitoes breed is in standing water, usually left behind after rainfall.

What makes this virus so dangerous, is there is no known cure.

According to the health department, a female in her 60s contracted the virus and has developed Neuroinvasive WNV disease. She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. The health department adds that the majority of people who contract WNV will not develop symptoms.

The good news this year is that the Borderland is facing an almost four-inch rain deficit, which means mosquitoes have limited breeding grounds.

Also, Vector Mosquito Control has mosquito has found no signs of mosquitoes carrying WNV in their traps. Any tests conducted on mosquitoes trapped and sent to labs have come up with negative for the virus.

So how did an El Paso woman contract West Nile?

