ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY – El Paso road projects: What’s happening now, what’s to come

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso has seen a number of long-term road projects going on across the city, from I-10, to Montana, to Loop 375 and places in between. These are state projects overseen by TXDOT. But, we haven't seen the last of them.

Even though our population has decreased slightly, there seems to be more traffic on our roads. And that means more road projects are coming that in the long term will make your drive easier. This week on ABC-7 Xtra Sunday, Jennifer Wright with TXDOT will talk about the projects currently underway, and what's coming down the road.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 pm, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.