ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY – Protecting our seniors

Seniors enjoy a snack at a nursing home.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, there are nearly 135,000 people in the El Paso area who are 65 or older. 

As our population ages, protecting seniors from abuse, whether it's physical or emotional, is critical. There can also be cases of senior self-neglect. There are also many things to consider when it comes to protecting your parents' assets, and there are resources available locally to help senior citizens.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, we'll have important information to share for seniors, their caregivers and their family members. Guests include representatives from Adult Protective Services, the Rio Grande Area Agency on Aging, and a local elder law attorney.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday with Mark Ross airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

