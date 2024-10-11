ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: The race for New Mexico’s Second Congressional District – Vasquez & Herrell

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Second Congressional District in New Mexico serves the southern half of the state, including Las Cruces, Silver City, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, and the southern fourth of Albuquerque. This year, the race to represent the district is critical to the balance of power in the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. The seat has flip-flopped from Republican to Democratic control and back again every two years since 2002.

This year, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is the incumbent. His challenger is Republican Yvette Herrell, who held the seat from 2020 to 2022. Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross has one-on-one conversations with both candidates, discussing their positions on immigration and border security, crime, abortion, inflation and help for military veterans in New Mexico.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 pm, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.