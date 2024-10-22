New Mexico woman calling for change after terminal cancer diagnosis

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 36-year-old Lisa Alvarado-Dominguez continues to call for change in the state of New Mexico following her grim health diagnosis.

The New Mexico mother of five was first diagnosed with metaplastic squamous cell carcinoma of the breast in October 2022. She underwent chemotherapy and went into remission, but earlier this year she learned the rare and aggressive form of cancer had returned.

"One tumor in the right side of my skull, one in the center of my skull, and two in between my shoulder blades, one in my L1, which is my lower back. My entire sacrum, which is the entire butt bone, was infested. Both femurs were infested. So it spread back. I mean, in a matter of just a few months," she said.

Earlier this month, Alvarado-Dominguez learned she had about a month to live.

To this day, she continues to use this time to raise awareness about the lack of funding and resources for cancer patients in the state of New Mexico.

"And the thing is, in New Mexico, cancer is growing exponentially, and the treatment's just not where it should be that patients have to travel out of state. If they don't have private insurance, their New Mexico insurance is not going to cover it.”

Alvarado-Dominguez spoke exclusively to ABC-7 about her diagnosis, how she hopes to inspire others during this time and her lasting legacy.

If you would like to help cover some of Alvarado-Dominguez's funeral and medical expenses, click here.