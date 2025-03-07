ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Tariffs and their effects on the Borderland…and your wallet

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on goods coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico are on hold...for now.

On Tuesday, both Canada and Mexico were set to pay a 25% tariff on products bound for the U.S. Chinese products would have an additional 20% tariff. But on Thursday, President Trump placed a 30-day pause on the tariffs for Mexico and Canada. The move caused a lot of confusion for manufacturers, retailers and customs brokers who make sure the products they ship for their clients meet standards set by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross is joined by Dr. Tom Fullerton, Professor and Trade in the Americas chair of the Department of Economics and Finance at UTEP, Jose Gonzalez, a licensed customs broker based in Laredo and President of the National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America, and Jon Barela, chief executive officer of the Borderplex Alliance. They'll discuss the effects of the Trump tariffs on your wallet and on businesses and manufacturers in the Borderland.

