El Paso virus cases now just shy of 270, deaths hold steady at 2: See the map

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Public Health Department on Saturday evening reported 17 new cornavirus cases, bringing the county’s total number to 269, while the death toll held steady at two.

“The number of cases has increased and will continue increasing, but we are grateful that we did not have to report any deaths today and we remain hopeful that the community heeds our warnings to please stay home and not go out unless absolutely essential,” said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

Of the nearly 270 virus infections in El Paso County, the cases were close to being equally divided between men and women. At least 20 of those confirmed cases are believed to involve employees and staff at the El Paso Psychiatric Center, ABC-7 reported earlier Saturday.

Hospitalizations due to the virus are currently required for 56 El Pasoans, with 22 of those patients in intensive care.

Health officials warned against families being tempted to get together for Easter Sunday, pointing out the potential for life or death consequences.

“Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, is a day that would typically involve large gatherings at parks or in homes; but we implore the community to heed our warnings and not get together. Even if you think you are healthy, you may still be a carrier and not have symptoms. A complete disregard for the seriousness of this virus might put your loved ones in peril,” Ocaranza said.

City and county leaders noted that the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order currently in effect bans any gatherings at parks, as well as prohibiting house gatherings involving guests who do not live in the house.

Ocaranza also strongly encouraged El Pasoans to use face coverings when they have to leave their home for essential work or errands.

The City of El Paso's coronavirus hotline operates weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Residents can simply dial 2-1-1 and select option six for service, referrals and other information. Violations of the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order can be reported by calling 3-1-1, officials said.

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.