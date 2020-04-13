Firefighter who had virus now among 35 recovered El Pasoans

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso firefighter diagnosed with the corornavirus last month is now listed among the 35 El Pasoans to date who have recovered from the virus, the city said Monday.

El Paso Fire Dept. Chief Mario D'Agostino told City Council that the infected firefighter never showed any signs of the virus despite testing positive. He has now recovered and has returned to work, the chief added.

That firefighter was diagnosed with the virus after traveling in early March, officials said previously. The firefighter had been placed in quarantine after returning from the trip and had no contact with other firefighters.

This is the only case publicly known to date of an El Paso first-responder contracting the virus, although EPFD has said as many as several dozen firefighters were quarantined as a precaution last month upon returning from travel or similar situations.