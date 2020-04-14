El Paso Psychiatric Center worker dies after being diagnosed with coronavirus

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A long-time El Paso Psychiatric Center worker who recently tested positive for the coronavirus has died, according to a memo obtained Tuesday evening by ABC-7.

The deceased worker was among at least 20 employees and patients who ABC-7 previously reported had been diagnosed with the virus.

Word of the man's death was disclosed in an email from Zulema Carrillo, the superintendent of the center, that was sent to employees Tuesday evening.

That memo was shared with ABC-7 by several center employees, all of whom confirmed their colleague was among those who tested positive recently. The email reads as follows...

Dear Staff, I want to share with you some sad news about our colleague and friend, (name redacted by ABC-7). I was informed this afternoon that (name redacted) has passed away. Many of you worked with him over the years, as he was a long-time member of the EPPC family. Like me, you will be shocked and saddened. We don’t know much about the circumstances of his passing, but we will share more information if it becomes available. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Zuly

The El Paso Psychiatric Center is operated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and provides in-patient psychiatric services for up to 74 adults.

HHSC officials have repeatedly declined to discuss, or even acknowledge, the virus outbreak at the facility.

In addition, HHSC's call center in El Paso's Lower Valley has also seen a worker infected with the virus, which other employees told El Paso Matters had prompted a temporary closure of those offices for disinfecting.